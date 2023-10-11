Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga cardiac arrest survivor Eddie Gudopp is still seeking his saviours

Kiri Gillespie
By
5 mins to read
Eddie Gudopp had a cardiac arrest 15 years ago, stopped breathing for 10 minutes and was nearly written off as dead, save for one last blast with the defibrillator paddles.

“Welcome to the 1% Club.”

Eddie Gudopp will never forget those words from a doctor after his heart stopped and he did not breathe for eight minutes.

It has been 15 years since Gudopp, 81,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times