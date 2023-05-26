Cameron Rd near the Tauranga Hospital, pictured in 2021. Photo / NZME

Part of Cameron Rd in Tauranga will be reduced to one-way traffic this weekend as the council does stormwater upgrades.

The work will take place between 15th Ave and 17th Ave near Tauranga Hospital from 6am tomorrow to 6am Monday, a Tauranga City Council media statement said.

Initially, northbound traffic will be diverted along 17th Ave, Devonport Rd to 15th Ave, the statement said.

As work progressed across Cameron Rd, the northbound lanes would reopen and southbound traffic would be diverted along 15th Ave, Devonport Rd and 17th Ave.

Buses would also follow the detours.

The statement said local residents would still have vehicle access.

Pedestrian and cyclist access, and access to businesses in the area would be maintained at all times.