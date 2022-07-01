National's Sam Uffindell is the new MP for Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

National's Sam Uffindell is the new MP for Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

The official results of the Tauranga byelection have confirmed National's emphatic win and showed voter turnout was similar to other recent byelections.

Final vote counts released by the Electoral Commission show National's Sam Uffindell won the MP role vacated by Simon Bridges with 11,613 votes, followed by Labour's Jan Tinetti on 5259 votes.

Act representative Cameron Luxton came in third with 2,133 votes.

Out of the 12 candidates for the seat, independent candidate Gordon Dickson finished last with nine votes.

In a written statement the Electoral Commission said the trend for more people to vote before election day continued in the byelection.

There were 15,199 votes cast in advance which is 72.6 per cent of all votes.

Voter turnout was 40.5 per cent of the 51,706 people enrolled. The turnout was similar to recent by-elections in Northcote (43.9 per cent) Mt Albert (30 per cent) and Mt Roskill (38.5 per cent).

The Electoral Commission expected to return the writ showing the successful candidate on Thursday assuming there were no recounts, it said.

Official vote tally

National Party's Sam Uffindell: 11,613

Labour Party's Jan Tinetti: 5259

Act New Zealand's Cameron Luxton: 2133

NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party's Sue Grey: 1030

New Nation Party's Andrew Hollis: 260

ONE Party's Allan Cawood: 182

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party's Christopher Coker: 117

New Conservative's Helen Houghton: 103

Independent candidate Peter Wakeman: 22

Independent candidate Yvette Lamare: 20

Independent candidate Tony Corbett: 17

Independent candidate Gordon Dickson: 9

Candidate informals: 19

Total: 20,784