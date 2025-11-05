Twenty-five businesses are in the running for the Tauranga Business Awards 2025. Photo / Tauranga City Council

The Tauranga Business Chamber has revealed the finalists for the 2025 Tauranga Business Awards, recognising excellence, innovation and leadership across the Western Bay of Plenty business community.

Supported by Deloitte and Farmer Autovillage, the annual awards celebrate the achievements of local businesses across all sectors, showcasing the region’s economic resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

Twenty-five businesses have been named as finalists this year, selected for their outstanding contributions and performance.

They are: Archishade, Auro, Barber Spence & Co, Bay Paediatrics, Collab Digital, ContainerCo, Digital Pie, Eco Shine Solar, Facilitate Group, Freedom Cabins NZ, Future Focus Early Learning, Genera Biosecurity, Harkin Roofing, Hatch Consulting, House of Travel Pāpāmoa, JNP Aviation, Modcom, Nomu Matcha, Off The Wall Construction, Page Macrae Engineering, Quest Mt Maunganui, SYOS Aerospace, Terraway Attachments and Tiny Pools.

Finalists for the Excellent Women in Leadership category will be announced shortly.