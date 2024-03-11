Voyager 2023 media awards
Tauranga building evacuated after discovery of ‘potential explosive threat’

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read

A building has been evacuated in Tauranga due to the discovery of a “potential explosive threat”.

A police spokesperson said police were called to commercial premises on Whiore Ave in Tauriko around 10.45am.

“This event relates to a potential risk of explosives.

“While examining declared firearms, Customs staff discovered some items that may pose potential explosive threats.

“As a result, the building was evacuated and the police cordon was put in place to secure the premises,” the spokesperson said.

New Zealand Defence Force bomb staff were notified and were responding to the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing.

More to come.

