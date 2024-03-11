A building has been evacuated in Tauranga due to the discovery of a “potential explosive threat”.

A police spokesperson said police were called to commercial premises on Whiore Ave in Tauriko around 10.45am.

“This event relates to a potential risk of explosives.

“While examining declared firearms, Customs staff discovered some items that may pose potential explosive threats.

“As a result, the building was evacuated and the police cordon was put in place to secure the premises,” the spokesperson said.

New Zealand Defence Force bomb staff were notified and were responding to the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing.

More to come.







