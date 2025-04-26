In the new decision, released last month, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier said his office notified the board of his investigation in May 2022.
He would consider the “appropriateness” of the response to the 2021 complaint and the adequacy of the board’s actions to address acknowledged shortcomings in its review.
The board provided Boshier’s office with evidence and said it was satisfied “appropriate processes” were in place to respond to historic abuse claims.
The board considered the investigation consistent with the scope set in November 2021.
Asked why Marshall was not interviewed, the board said the investigator, a lawyer not named in the decision, “did not view this as part of his brief or adding value to the review of the board’s 1988 processes”.
A subcommittee consisting of the board chairperson and college principal “formed organically” to decide who did the review.
The investigator advised the chair and principal not to engage with the 1988 chair and principal “to maintain the integrity of his proposed independent investigation”.
The board did not say when that advice was given.
The Ombudsman’s opinion
Boshier found the board “acted unreasonably” in handling Marshall’s 2021 complaint.
In February 2022, the investigator provided the principal and board chair with two reports - one on the investigation and another with additional sections on the board’s legal liability and “general comments on tactics and what should happen next”.
“It is problematic when a lawyer undertakes all those roles at the same time, when the independence and fairness of the inquiry into the facts is critical — as it was in this case.”
Boshier made no recommendation as there was none he could identify that would “resolve the underlying issues and bring finality to this matter”.
He “strongly” encouraged the board and Marshall “to reflect on how they can engage going forward” to achieve a resolution.
Boshier said Marshall and the board had continued to correspond, each disputing the other’s position as to whether Marshall’s complaint could be considered resolved, and about the adequacy of the board’s actions.
“It is up to the board and Mr Marshall to consider alternative ways of establishing a more constructive relationship.
“In the event that this does not occur, the current situation would seem likely to continue - to the benefit of neither party.”
