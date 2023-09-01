Tauranga Boys' College First XV forward Aisake Vakasiuola. Photo / Jenny Jones

After a nail-biting 80 minutes a final score of 43-40 meant Westlake Boys’ High School’s First XV team are headed to the Barbarians National First XV Championship finals while the Tauranga Boys’ College team will have to battle for third place.

Many points were scored in the first half with Tauranga Boys’ College leading 21-19 at halftime. But Westlake Boys’ came back in the second half to take the win.

Tauranga Boys’ team coach Aidan Kuka said Westlake were an “awesome attacking team”.

“But they’re also resolute on defence,” Kuka said.

“They gave us everything.”

Kuka said there was a huge element of pride in the Tauranga Boys’ team.

“They’ve made so many people proud.”

Kuka said the next challenge was to make Tauranga Boys’ place in the top four “a regular thing”.

Tauranga Boys’ College principal Andrew Turner said the match was the best semifinal he had seen.

“Eighty-four points were scored,” Turner told the Bay of Plenty Times.

“The boys fronted up. We took on the Auckland champions and I’m super proud of the game our boys played.”

Turner said unfortunately one team had to come out “on the other side of the ledger”.

“Another five minutes and it could have been our game but not today.”

Tauranga Boys’ College’s next game in the championship will be at 11.45am on Sunday when they will play Palmerston North Boys’ High School for third place in the competition.

Dr Wayne Beilby who played for Tauranga Boys’ College First XV when they were invited to play in the 1983 semifinals said he was “thrilled” for the school’s 2023 team.

“On behalf of [the 1983] team we couldn’t be more proud of the boys.”

Beilby said he and his teammates were confident that the 2023 team had what it takes to make their mark in history.

“They’ve got another game coming,” Beilby said.

“We are so confident that they can win the game and if they can do it they will be the first Tauranga Boys’ team to win a top four match.

“We wish them the best of luck from the 1983 team. They get our support 100 per cent.”