Sheryl Baron's budgies inside her aviary. Photo / Talia Parker

Bird lovers and breeders alike are set to flock to town this weekend for an annual bird show.

The Tauranga Bird Show will feature more than 500 birds of 17 breeds on display and with some for sale, as well as accessories.

Tauranga Bird Club president Sheryl Baron stumbled into breeding because her son Hamish, who had been breeding since age 10, moved to Australia to attend vet school.

Baron said most people "inherit their birds, or their love of birds, or their passion for breeding from their parents".

"In our case, we inherited our birds from our son."

Sheryl Baron's "show team" of budgies who will participate in the Tauranga Bird Show. Photo / Talia Parker

Hamish is now one of a handful of avian medicine and surgery specialists in Australasia, and the Barons are still breeding and showing birds.

Baron first came to the region and joined the club about six years ago when there were six members. There are now 90 and the bird show is set to get bigger in the coming years.

Next year, the Budgerigar Society show will be hosted in Tauranga, and in 2024, it will host the national show.

This year the club is expecting people to travel from as far away as New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Hawke's Bay.

Sheryl Baron's budgies inside her aviary. Photo / Talia Parker

Baron said birds were a low-maintenance option for family pets.

Two of Sheryl Baron's show birds in their "show cages". Photo / Talia Parker

"Unlike a dog, you don't have to walk it. You don't have to, unlike a cat, make sure it doesn't go out and kill birds.

"[Birds are] very easy to look after and a great introductory pet for a family wanting kids to learn about caring for another creature."

Sheryl Baron's budgies inside her aviary. Photo / Talia Parker

She encouraged those looking to buy a bird to attend the show and talk to experts who could point them in the direction.

"[The show] is a great time to get that advice, because there are so many knowledgeable people."

Two of those knowledgeable people are Tony and Robyn Grinter, who have been breeding award-winning budgies for 40 years.

One of the Grinters' budgies, which won Best Young Bird at a recent bird show. Photo / supplied

They currently have about 330 budgies, and will be entering about 27 of them in the show this weekend.

Tony Grinter was hopeful about their birds' chances at the show.

"I would hope we've got some that would be good enough to give the others a run for their money."

Grinter said each species of bird had its own ideal standard. For budgies, a nice "mask" (the spots below their chin) and a nice tail are two key factors.

The show is being held the Mount Sports Centre, so masks are required. The show is open to the public on Saturday from 1pm to 5pm and Sunday from 8.30am to 1pm.