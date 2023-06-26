Voyager 2023 media awards

Tauranga: Bella Vista Homes former director Danny Cancian loses bid for second appeal

The Bella Vista subdivision in The Lakes, Tauranga.

By RNZ

The former director of failed Tauranga construction company Bella Vista Homes has had his bid for a second appeal declined.

Twenty-one homes in a housing development were declared dangerous or not up to scratch and had to be abandoned in 2018.

Danny Cancian was ordered to pay $60,000 for breaches of the Building Act in respect to three properties - 297 and 301 Lakes Boulevard, and 5 Aneta Way.

Cancian appealed his convictions and had one of them dropped.

In the Court of Appeal on Monday, Cancian had his request to put forward fresh evidence and to appeal the two convictions declined.

- RNZ

