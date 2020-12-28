Tauranga, Bay of Plenty holidaymakers set to bask in sunnier days and warmer nights

Beachgoers soaking up some sun and enjoying the surf at Mount Maunganui beach. Photo / File

Despite a bit of rain and cooler nights, the warmer weather is on its way for Tauranga and the rest of the Bay of Plenty as the region's revellers get set to welcome in the New Year.

Tomorrow, the day temperature is expected to jump from 22C to 24C with a mainly fine day and fresh southerlies, with an overnight low of 12C.

On Wednesday it's another fine day with the temperature gauge rising another 2C to a daytime high of 26C but dropping to 15C overnight.

Also expected is fresh southerlies turning to a northerly for a time in the afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the cooler overnight lows were expected to ease in the next few days as biting southerly winds crossed the lower part of the North Island.



James said average temperatures across the Bay of Plenty region, including in Tauranga, would then return to "pretty bang on" for this time of year.

New Year's Eve in Tauranga would start with a cloudy morning but be mainly fine with a 22C high daytime temperature and 15C low overnight, he said.

New Year's Day was expected to bring another jump in the daytime temperature to 24C, dropping to 15C overnight, with a few showers and northerly winds developing.

On January 2, holidaymakers could expect some cloudy periods with a few showers, a daytime high of 23C and an overnight low of 15C, James said.

Similar temperatures were expected on Sunday, with the possibility of more rain.

James urged everyone to ensure they slapped on plenty of sunblock and wore a hat to protect themselves from the strong UV rays.

Now the summer solstice had passed, the sun was at a particularly dangerous angle and even on cloudy days sun protection was required, he said.

James urged people to also ensure they kept a close watch on the weather forecast which could change quickly as systems moved faster or slower across the country.