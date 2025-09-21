Taylor Harris at his first year of American College Basketball.
Taylor Harris’ life changed in an instant.
The fit and healthy 20-year-old went from living out his American college basketball dreams to fighting for survival with just a 3% chance of living.
Harris was home in Tauranga during the off-season and was gearing up for his second seasonof college basketball when what started as a sore throat in June spiralled into the toughest battle of his life.
Harris and his mum, Kat Roberts, brushed off the early symptoms, both describing it as the classic Kiwi “she’ll be right” attitude.
“I didn’t want to bother the doctors because we were told it was a viral illness,” she said.
“If Taylor hadn’t woken me that night, he would have died,” Roberts said.
Tests revealed he had invasive group A streptococcus and influenza, which further developed into sepsis, spreading into his chest. He was helicoptered, unconscious, to Waikato Hospital for specialist care.
In New Zealand, sepsis kills more people than lung, breast, and bowel cancer combined, according to the Sepsis Trust.
“We were told he was the sickest patient in the hospital,” Roberts said.
“I drove behind, praying he would still be alive when I arrived at Waikato.”
Emergency surgery followed to drain the infection. Harris’ tight-knit family was told to prepare for the worst.
Harris initially stabilised, but everybody’s relief was short-lived. Within 24 hours of being moved from ICU to a ward, his condition regressed. He was rushed back into intensive care in a critical condition and was further diagnosed with severe pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
His lungs were failing.
Harris was coughing blood, turning purple and gasping for air.
“I didn’t understand how bad it had gotten,” he said.
“One thing that is so crazy to me is that everyone tells me how strong I was, but it was really Mum and Bri that went through the worst of it.”
However, his fight was far from over. After a hospital transfer back to Tauranga, his chest infection worsened. He made the trip back to Waikato for more surgeries, enduring weeks of antibiotics and fighting endless fevers.
“There was something every day, either a fever, or my infection markers on my blood tests never came back right,” Harris said, admitting that sepsis wrecked his body.
Roberts said it was inspiring to see her son’s positivity through such a brutal ordeal.
“He came back from college at the best I have ever seen him, and now it’s been taken away. A lot of kids his age would be in bed depressed about this outcome, but Taylor is using it as motivation to keep going,” she said.