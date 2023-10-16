Actor, writer and director Kip Chapman.

What happens when an actor and director is obsessed with space? He creates a video game theatre show all about it for audiences to play along with. Tauranga Arts Festival artist Kip Chapman spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times about his out-of-this-world show, curious career — and poultry phobia.

The Tauranga Arts Festival is back for the first time since 2019, and artists, authors and thinkers from across the creative spectrum will have something for everyone, from street dance battles and live music to interactive space adventures.

Organisers of the 10-day festival are expecting around 20,000 people to attend the free, community and ticketed events from Friday to October 29.

“Joyful noise” was how artistic director Shane Bosher described the goal of this year’s iteration of the biennial event, which started in 1999.

“We want the festival to ignite and satiate curiosity, for people to find joy in connection and learning. I think festivals open doors to something new.”

This year’s line-up includes space-obsessed actor, writer and director Kip Chapman. In 2007, he and fellow director Brad Knewstubb toured a motorhome across 40 states in the US with the goal of watching a space shuttle launch in Cape Canaveral.

The launch never happened, but they came up with the show Apollo 13: Mission Control, which was performed more than 250 times throughout New Zealand, Australia and the US.

In 2021, they created interactive space adventure Destination Mars, the world’s first live experience to deliver mass audience interaction via a game engine.

In Mission Control: Mars, the show coming to the festival, the audience is placed in the middle of the story as a skilled engineer on an international space station in the year 2034, each with a digital console and guided by the mission commander.

Kip Chapman Q&A

What can people expect from your show? What do you want people to take away from it?

A cross between a video game, a blockbuster movie and a normal theatre show. It’s interactive, so that means you get to choose how you experience it.

You can sit back and watch the show, or you can play with your interactive tablet throughout the experience and influence what happens in the story.

What are you most looking forward to about the Tauranga Arts Festival?

An arts festival is always a great time. There’s always so much going on — and in all different styles.

It’s an incredible way for a city to get a taste of the best shows in the country and an awesome way for us artists to share our work and meet different audience members. I’m most looking forward to seeing an experience I know nothing about — a festival is about taking a punt.

What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

I recently started picking up chickens. For 43 years I have been scared of them, but I decided last year that I won’t be defined by my poultry phobia, and so whenever I see a chicken, I pick it up as part of my exposure therapy.

Can you briefly outline what led you to where you are in your career today?

I started out as an actor and never thought I’d make shows, but now, 20 years in, I mainly write and direct. My career has been defined by me following my curiosity and saying ‘yes’ to the gigs. It’s been an incredibly varied career, and I have adored being part of the arts family.

What is your proudest moment when it comes to your craft?

The work I have done with this company Hackman makes me very proud. We started making this type of work 15 years ago, and to see it grow and develop has been hugely exciting. Seeing how audiences respond to our style of live experience is hugely satisfying.

What advice do you have for other creatives?

Art is your perspective, not anyone else’s. I used to think I wasn’t an artist because I made pop-culture shows for everyday people. Now I realize that’s my greatest strength.

Mission Control: Mars

When: 17 shows from October 20 - 22.

17 shows from October 20 - 22. Show time : 45 minutes.

: 45 minutes. Where : X-Space, Baycourt.

: X-Space, Baycourt. Tickets : $15 - $25, available at taurangafestival.co.nz.

: $15 - $25, available at taurangafestival.co.nz. Disclaimer: Flashing lights, high-stress situations, ages 7-plus.

Festival information

There are eight free and community events throughout the festival. Bookings for ticketed events can be made at Baycourt, through the festival’s website or via Ticketek.

Live music will be at Carrus Crystal Palace; theatre and comedy will be at Baycourt; and authors and thinkers at the University of Waikato Tauranga Campus and Books-A-Plenty.

The Cargo Shed will host several free events, including Tai Timu, Tai Pari, which provides a platform for local artists, Zinefest and a hip-hop street dance workshop and battle.

Tauranga Art Gallery will present Wunderboxes — an interactive art trail for all ages — as well as a pop-up exhibition in the Red Square.

A walkable arts precinct has also been established.

Carrus Crystal Palace is a licensed venue and some events have age recommendations.

Cira Olivier is a social issues and breaking news reporter for NZME Bay of Plenty. She has been a journalist since 2019.