Tauranga Arts Festival's new board members Jolene James (left) and Hayley Nelson.

Tauranga Art Festival’s board has brought on two new trustees with business and media experience.

Hayley Nelson and Jolene James have joined the board just weeks before the start of the Tauranga Arts Festival 2026.

Nelson was general manager of Craigs Investment Partners in Tauranga and spent more than 25 years in the banking and finance sector in both client-facing and leadership roles.

She is the co-founder and committee chairwoman of the Western Bay of Plenty Women’s Fund - a group dedicated to empowering other women and whānau in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Nelson is also the treasurer for Takitimu House, an organisation providing safe, warm accommodation and services to those without a home.