She has recently begun a self-proclaimed adult version of a gap year, which she said was an opportunity to lean into her leadership, connections and community while applying her commercial and financial background.
James is a breakfast co-host on The Breeze Tauranga and has promoted the Tauranga Arts Festival on air for many years. She said she was excited about the chance to contribute behind the scenes as a trustee.
James’s previous roles include the Tauranga Creative Communities Scheme funding panel chairwoman, a trustee of The Incubator Charitable Trust, a member of the BOP/Gisborne Lotteries Grants distribution panel, and she is also a funeral celebrant and MC.
She was once a member of the National Youth Choir and made Tauranga her home base in the late ’90s.
Tauranga Arts Festival chairwoman Kathryn Lellman said the appointment of the latest “high pedigree” trustees came in a year of growth and development for the festival.
It was announced earlier this year that the Tauranga Arts Festival would move from being a biennial event to an annual one.
This year’s festival begins on October 23 and the festival programme is available at www.taurangafestival.co.nz.
The other Tauranga Arts Festival board members are Catherine Harold (deputy chairwoman), Anqush Kumar, Toni Henderson, Tomika Whiu and Colin Bond.
The festival’s general manager is Sarah Cotter, and Megan Brown is its artistic director.