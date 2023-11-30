Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga and Western Bay Christmas Lights Trail under way thanks to The Hits, Tremains, Bethlehem Town Centre

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
The Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail is under way. Photo / NZME

The Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail is under way. Photo / NZME

T’is the season and The Hits Christmas Light Trail has swung into action just in time to get you in the festive spirit.

This year, 65 households have decked the halls and adorned the decks to put on glittering street displays stretching from Paengaroa to Waihī for the annual event, sponsored by Tremains Real Estate.

Gather the family and head out to see all the houses on the trail from 8pm until 11pm every night until Christmas - all the addresses are below.

Once you’ve adventured out to view the houses, get voting for your favourite home.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Thanks to Bethlehem Town Centre, we have prizes for the best new entrant as well as 1st, 2nd and 3rd placings for the People’s Choice.

  • Our 1st Place People’s Choice winner will receive a $1,000 Bethlehem Town Centre Gift Card
  • Our 2nd Place People’s Choice winner will receive a $500 Bethlehem Town Centre Gift Card
  • Our 3rd Place People’s Choice winner will receive a $250 Bethlehem Town Centre Gift Card

Voting is open until December 18 and you can find the voting form at the bottom of this page.

Family events with music, face-painting and fun will also be held:

  • December 8 from 7.30pm at Blake Boulevard in Pāpāmoa
  • December 15 from 7.30pm at Matepu Cres in Pyes Pa.
The Hits Christmas Light Trail.
The Hits Christmas Light Trail.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times