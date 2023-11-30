The Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail is under way. Photo / NZME

T’is the season and The Hits Christmas Light Trail has swung into action just in time to get you in the festive spirit.

This year, 65 households have decked the halls and adorned the decks to put on glittering street displays stretching from Paengaroa to Waihī for the annual event, sponsored by Tremains Real Estate.

Gather the family and head out to see all the houses on the trail from 8pm until 11pm every night until Christmas - all the addresses are below.

Once you’ve adventured out to view the houses, get voting for your favourite home.

Thanks to Bethlehem Town Centre, we have prizes for the best new entrant as well as 1st, 2nd and 3rd placings for the People’s Choice.

Our 1st Place People’s Choice winner will receive a $1,000 Bethlehem Town Centre Gift Card

People’s Choice winner will receive a Bethlehem Town Centre Gift Card Our 2nd Place People’s Choice winner will receive a $500 Bethlehem Town Centre Gift Card

People’s Choice winner will receive a Bethlehem Town Centre Gift Card Our 3rd Place People’s Choice winner will receive a $250 Bethlehem Town Centre Gift Card

Voting is open until December 18 and you can find the voting form at the bottom of this page.

Family events with music, face-painting and fun will also be held:

December 8 from 7.30pm at Blake Boulevard in Pāpāmoa

December 15 from 7.30pm at Matepu Cres in Pyes Pa.