The next Pathlab strike will be from March 24 to 26. Photo / Alex Cairns
Pathlab workers in Tauranga and Rotorua will strike for the second time in two months after their last strike resulted in “only modest progress” towards achieving pay parity.
Apex union members took strike action on February 5 and 7 after bargaining claims for pay parity were rejected. It said medical laboratory workers were paid on average 28% to 32% less than their Health NZ counterparts, despite performing the same work.
Health NZ says planning is under way to minimise any impacts on hospitals and community-based health services and it expected “life preserving” services to be in place.
‘We didn’t get what we wanted at all’
Pathlab Rotorua senior scientist Casey Lowe said the pay increase offered - about $3000 annually - “wasn’t great”.
“We are some of the lowest paid healthcare members in New Zealand and it’s just not good enough. They want us to have university degrees but then they’re not willing to sort of pay for that expertise and experience.”
“We also feel like our employer maybe isn’t really supporting us ... so it’s led to another strike.”
An Apex media release said strike notices were issued to Pathlab, Awanui, and Medlab on March 6 after the February strike resulted in “only modest progress” in collective bargaining.
Apex national secretary Dr Deborah Powell estimated more than 123,000 tests would not be performed during the strikes.
Apex wanted to work with laboratory employers to resolve the dispute.
“We are in the weird situation where the employers agree with us - pay parity between public and corporate employed lab scientists and technicians is the only fair, just and sustainable solution to this dispute.
“Unfortunately, the lab triopoly are refusing pay parity without further government funding.”
Pathlab chief executive Brian Millen said it played an essential role in the provision of healthcare services and apologised to those would be affected by the industrial action.
Millen said when the Government agreed to a pay equity settlement with public sector laboratory workers, it resulted in a “substantial pay gap” with their private sector colleagues.
“The problem is that private laboratories, including Pathlab, receive the vast majority of their funding through long-run bulk-funded contracts with Health NZ that pre-date the settlement and are inflexible when it comes to unforeseen cost increases, such as this one.”
Millen said Pathlab continued to work with the Government to ensure patients received quality, efficient pathology services and remained engaged with Apex.
Pathlab was working with Apex to ensure life-preserving services were maintained, and with health officials to minimise the impact on patients, Millen said.
Health NZ responds
Health NZ Te Whatu Ora director of living well, planning, funding and outcomes Martin Hefford said it was notified of planned rolling strike action by Apex members from March 22 to March 31.
Health NZ was aware Apex members were in collective bargaining. Health NZ was not involved in this as they did not employ the private sector workforce.
Hefford reassured New Zealanders “extensive contingency planning” was under way to manage and minimise any impacts on hospitals and community-based health services from the strikes.
He said the strikes would have varying impacts on health services, depending on the region.
“All our hospitals and emergency departments will remain open, and we are liaising with the private laboratories to ensure patients who require urgent and critical care receive the services they need, including testing carried out at hospitals and in the community.”
Unless contacted directly, patients should attend Health NZ outpatient appointments or surgery as planned, he said.
“We respect the right of workers to take strike action and any questions about this matter should be directed to the employers or the union.”