Under the old system, charges were individually negotiated with businesses, based on complex factors such as valuations and the status of the street upgrades.

The new charging system was “more equitable and transparent”, the council said.

At the Community, Transparency and Engagement Committee meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted to extend the 100% discount on fees until July 1 next year, according to a media statement sent to the Bay of Plenty Times.

“Hospitality providers are telling us that they’re doing it tough at the moment and a number have been affected by the works council are doing to revitalise the city centre,” Mayor Mahé Drysdale said in the statement.

Black Orchid Collective cafe and tattoo shop owner Veronica de Oliveira says being charged a rental fee for placing three small dining tables on the footpath was "ridiculous" and Tauranga City Council should be giving Mount Mainstreet businesses incentives to stay open. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Veronica de Oliveira, owner of the Black Orchid Collective cafe and tattoo shop on Prince Ave, said being given another six months’ grace before full fees came into force was “even more disrespectful”.

“The council’s decision means we will have to start paying these fees in winter - that’s our quietest time of the year.

“I think it’s like when someone gives a lollipop to a child in a car hoping it will keep them quiet, it’s rude. A little bit of extra grace time won’t make a big difference for hospitality businesses struggling to keep our doors open.”

De Oliveira said with the rising food costs, it was already hard enough to keep the cafe side of her business open, and she believed quite a few alfresco dining places in Mount Maunganui could be lost, making the area quieter.

She said it was not just hospitality business owners who were “stressed out” about the impact of these fees, but also retailers who relied on increased foot traffic from alfresco dining during their quieter months.

The council said businesses and the wider public would be able to have their say on future fees during the next annual plan consultation process early next year.





Polar Dessert Bar owners Steffi and Michael Clark. Photo / Supplied

Mount Maunganui Business Association destination manager Michael Clark earlier said alfresco dining added vibrancy and helped attract visitors to the area, and for those reasons, did not think charging fees for use of these spaces was justified.

Clark, who co-owns the Polar Dessert Bar in Prince Ave, said the council’s decision to delay the Licence to Occupy fees until next year was “a welcome one”.

“It’s also a good sign that the councillors are allowing submissions on this decision during their annual plan process.

“All we ask for is an equitable approach that doesn’t harm the vibrancy of our street and makes the cost to use council space affordable for local businesses. We look forward to engaging with them further.”

