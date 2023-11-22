Vetro co-owner Christine Gore believes the decision doesn’t make a lot of sense. Photo/ John Borren

People in Tauranga will be able to drink at a restaurant from 9am, but not buy alcohol from a store until 10am.

A supermarket spokesperson says the change will remove the flexibility for people trying to fit shopping around work and family.

From February 12, 2024, alcohol will not be available to buy until 10am in Tauranga. Currently, sales can occur from 7am.

The change to the Local Alcohol Policy was made by Tauranga City Council’s Strategy Risk and Finance committee on October 30.

Vetro Mediterranean Foods co-owner Christine Gore told Local Democracy Reporting she did not see the rationale behind the decision.

The Tauranga store opens at 9am but will not be able to sell wine until 10am.

”All it’s doing is inconveniencing our customers and making our staff police this rule that just doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

The store has never had a problem with alcohol sales and does not sell spirits, RTDs or cheaper drinks, Gore said.

”The customers that shop at that time, they tend to be the more organised ones that are just picking up a bottle of wine to go with their groceries to take home for dinner.

”The whole idea of it is responsible drinking, we’re selling food and wine that go together.”

Gore said it “makes no sense” that restaurants and bars with an on-licence could serve alcohol from 9am but stores couldn’t sell it.

There is a petition in store on the new alcohol sale hours, which Gore planned to present to the council next year.

So far, Gore said everybody disagreed with the new rules.

Restaurants will still be able to serve alcohol from 9am. Photo / Andrew Warner

Supermarkets will lose the most available alcohol sale hours with many open at 7am.

Foodstuffs spokesperson Emma Wooster said the cooperative supported the maximum alcohol sale hours set by central government, which was from 7am-11pm.

”We’re disappointed in this decision because this change adds operational complexity to the running of the store, ultimately adding to cost and therefore the overall value we can offer our customers.

”It also inconveniences customers who drink responsibly and need flexibility around their shopping times as they’re juggling family and work commitments.”

The cooperative owns New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square supermarkets.

Super Liquor Greerton owner Doug Harvie said the council had “missed the trick”.

”It’s not the opening hours where problem customers come, it’s the closing hours.”

He would have liked the council to make off-licence sales hours from 9am to 9pm.

”The majority of problem customers … [are] organising grog for late-night or all-night parties and they cause us the most problems.”

Alcohol Action New Zealand chairperson Dr Tony Farrell.

However, Alcohol Action New Zealand chairperson Dr Tony Farrell said the later start time for stores would help reduce alcohol harm.

”Reducing alcohol accessibility impacts on the heavier drinkers who suffer the most harm from alcohol.

”I do feel for those businesses who will be impacted by the restrictions that have been brought in as a lot of harmful drinking is done with daily dosing at home.”

The costs to the community with extended on-licence drinking times is high, he said.

Tauranga City Council district licensing committee secretary Nigel McGlone said the committee decided the shorter trading hours would help reduce alcohol-related harm.

”The committee considered feedback from submitters, the Medical Officer of Health in making this decision and research findings from studies in New Zealand and overseas.

”The council accepts that there will need to be changes in the way premises manage the sale of alcohol. This may require access to alcohol areas to be restricted using obvious physical barriers and signage before 10am.”

The council believed there was sufficient time before the changes took effect for premises to signal the changes to their customers, McGlone said.

Asked why the council allowed bars to serve alcohol from 9am but stores couldn’t sell it, McGlone replied: “Bars and restaurants [on-licences] allow the sale, supply and consumption of alcohol on the premise, where patrons can be monitored and supervised.”

On-licences also had more conditions imposed on them including host responsibility to provide food, having water available, and information on alternative transport, he said.

”Off-licences have their main responsibilities at the point of sale only.”

