The Acorn Foundation's outdoor exhibition features photos like this one, which represents the relationship between Katikati Primary School and donor Alan Goodyear.

A new exhibition in Tauranga was unveiled this month, celebrating the charitable Acorn Foundation and the causes it has supported for 20 years.

The outdoor photography exhibition, which can be found along The Strand, runs until the end of May.

Among the 20 communities highlighted with large-scale photographs and captions were Katikati Primary School and Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services.

The vibrant and engaging images were captured in partnership with UNO Magazine’s award-winning photographer Alan Gibson, and showcase a range of people and causes across New Zealand.

Katikati Primary School received a donation in memory of Paul Goodyear, whose father Alan was a former student at the school.

The funds were used to provide a targeted maths programme for senior students at the school.

Alan Gibson took the images on display at the Acorn Foundation exhibition, including this aerial shot of Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services at work.

Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services, which is staffed by volunteers, benefited from the Margaret McCracken and Colin Toop funds via the Acorn Foundation.

Gibson said his aim was to show the amazing work the volunteers do in tough conditions.

“The guardians of our beaches do the most extraordinary work, so I wanted to capture this image using drone technology to achieve a perspective most people don’t get to see.

“While standing on the beach, I took this photo of the Waihī Beach lifeguard crew going through a practice rescue beyond the breakers so that they are ready to help when it matters most.”

The money from the Acorn Foundation was used to purchase new equipment for their Search and Rescue Squad, to enable them to provide 24/7 search and rescue cover along the peninsula and coastline of Waihī Beach and its surrounds.

Donna Pfefferle, volunteer and chair of Waihī Lifeguarding Services, said the Acorn Foundation’s funding helped to protect their most valuable asset- the people who devote their time to helping others.

“Acorn realises that if we’re well geared-up, then there’s value in us being safe.

“It really keeps our lifeguards safe when they’re out there.

“You really need good wet weather and warmth gear, you need lighting, helmets and other equipment.”

This gear was particularly important given that rescues and assistance often take place during poor weather, darkness or other challenging conditions.

In the summer of 2022, the service responded to 29 assists to safety, 10 rescues and 13 searches.

This meant the 250 volunteers were kept busy last year, but this year’s weather events have kept the service on its toes, too.

“Even though the summer was very unusual and very wet, it doesn’t mean we aren’t out doing rescues.”

The exhibition was a great way to highlight both the Acorn Foundation’s support and the work of their dedicated volunteers, said Pfefferle.

“It represents Acorn’s commitment to our story.”