Tāme Iti on art, activism and finding his voice

RNZ
5 mins to read

Tāme Iti reflects on five decades of activism, art and Māori self-determination. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By Saturday Morning of RNZ

Tāme Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe) has brought his bold creative powers to every major moment in Māori activism in the past 50 years, but finding his own voice was a journey in itself, he says.

Growing up in the Bay of

