Part of Moffat Rd in Tauranga will be closed for three months. File photo / Michael Cunningham

Part of Moffat Rd in Tauranga will be closed for three months. File photo / Michael Cunningham

A section of Tauranga’s Moffat Rd will be closed for three months from Tuesday as part of the Takitimu North Link roading project.

The closed section is between Tauranga Adventist School and Cambridge Rd (East), NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said in a statement today.

Traffic management measures would be put in place overnight on Monday to mitigate significant disruption to travel through the area while the work takes place.

The work was required to complete the new Cambridge Rd overbridge, between Bethlehem and Tauriko.

It would involve digging out the existing road and realigning the road level to the required height, constructing a new pavement and installing footpaths, road signage, road markings and landscaping.

The preferred detour for light vehicles would be on Cambridge Rd East to Waihī Rd.

Heavy vehicles would need to use the State Highway 29/Takitimu Dr toll road, which will be toll-exempted for heavy vehicles during this time, the statement said.

Recommended alternative routes for light and heavy vehicles during the closure of a section of Moffat Rd. Graphic / NZTA



