Takitimu Drive: Expect delays near Elizabeth St roundabout
SunLive
A truck has reportedly crashed on Takitimu Drive. Photo / NZME
Traffic delays are being reported on Takitimu Drive.
A caller to the 0800 SUNLIVE news hotline said a truck appeared to have crashed.
The caller said the crash appeared to be on the north side of the Elizabeth St roundabout.
A police spokesperson said they were called to Takitimu Drive
in Tauranga after a report of two vehicles colliding around 8am.
“The road is partially blocked with no reports of injuries.”