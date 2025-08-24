Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Takitimu Drive: Expect delays near Elizabeth St roundabout

SunLive
Quick Read

A truck has reportedly crashed on Takitimu Drive. Photo / NZME

A truck has reportedly crashed on Takitimu Drive. Photo / NZME

Traffic delays are being reported on Takitimu Drive.

A caller to the 0800 SUNLIVE news hotline said a truck appeared to have crashed.

The caller said the crash appeared to be on the north side of the Elizabeth St roundabout.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Takitimu Drive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save