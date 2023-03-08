There’s free swimming at Te Puke Memorial Swimming Pool this weekend.

After a long wet, summer of maintenance, Te Puke Memorial Swimming Pool is open and ready for people to take a plunge.

To celebrate, everyone is invited to swim free on Saturday and Sunday.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council reserves and facilities assets manager Janine Field says it’s great to get the pool open for what’s left of the warm weather.

“We were disappointed we couldn’t get the pool open much sooner for the community to use, but the delay was necessary while we got some important things done.”

She says it has been quite a journey to get the pool in order, and the council appreciates the Te Puke community’s patience and understanding while it’s been doing the work in the background.

“The good news is that it’s open now, and you’re invited to use it for free on March 11 - 12.”

The management team has been working hard behind the scenes to get the pool sorted for swimmers to safely use. The team has completed some big maintenance tasks, including a much-needed pool re-paint. The team had to wait for the perfect weather window — not too cold and no rain for seven days — and that took time, but was really important for getting a quality paint job that lasts.

“Mother Nature put our best-laid plans to waste, and we struggled to get the stretch of fine weather we needed,” says Janine.

The main and toddler pools now have a fresh coat of paint, and the geothermal bore system has had repairs and a new heat exchanger installed.

The pool is next to Te Puke High School on the corner of Tui St and Beatty Ave.

Facilities include:

A main pool (33 metres long, with seven swim lanes)

A dive pool (4m deep)

A learner/toddlers pool.

The pool is mildly geothermally heated to about 26 degrees, depending on ambient conditions.

