Sustainable Backyards 2024 includes a twilight talk and walk up Papamoa Hills with regional councillor Kat McMillan.

A talk and walk on Pāpāmoa Hills, building your own bug hotel and a beach clean up are some of the local events that are coming up as part of 2024′s Sustainable Backyards.

Organised by Envirohub, the region-wide Sustainable Backyards is a month-long celebration showcasing green initiatives and sustainable events throughout the Bay of Plenty.

This is the 19th time the event has been held.

The eco-friendly journey features a diverse calendar of free and low-cost activities suitable for all ages. Sustainable Backyards aims to improve the wellbeing and quality of life of people in the community via informative workshops and activities. These range anywhere from growing your own food, consumer choices, cooking, bush walks, kids’ events, frock swaps, and movie screenings.

Sustainable Backyards offers a variety of ways to connect with nature and embrace sustainable living practices.

The 2023 edition reached over 120,000 people, underscoring the community’s growing commitment to a sustainable future. Sustainable Backyards aims to connect, educate, and inspire community action, fostering inclusivity and breaking down participation barriers.

“We’re thrilled to mark the 19th year of Sustainable Backyards, celebrating our community’s dedication to environmental stewardship,” says Envirohub’s project co-ordinator Milly McHardie. “Join us for a month of green festivities and take steps towards a more sustainable and resilient Bay of Plenty.”

Based in the Bay of Plenty, Envirohub is dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and community resilience.

Through initiatives like Sustainable Backyards, Envirohub connects, educates, and inspires individuals to take meaningful action towards a more sustainable future.

Local events include:

March 3 - Children’s Day, Maketū 10am.

March 5 - community beach clean-up, Pāpāmoa Beach 6pm.

March 10 - Maketū Beach clean-up, Kaituna Cut 9.30am.

March 17 - build a bug hotel, Te Puke venue TBC 10am.

March 18 - Pāpāmoa Hills walk 6pm.

March 21 - guided walk in Ōtānewainuku Forest 9.15am.

March 25 - guided tour of Waiare Water treatment plant, No 1 Rd 10am.

For a full calendar of events visit the envirohub website.