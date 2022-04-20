Stare at John Wilson's surreal work and you might get 'the Wilson sway'. Photo / Supplied

Artist John Wilson has chosen Katikati to present his first solo exhibition in New Zealand.

John, who is British, is a self-taught contemporary artist. His art is surreal with most pieces viewed in three dimension and containing a reverse perspective. John's work is popular in England with many openings sold out on the first day.

He was once a published artist for Washington Green who owns Castle Galleries throughout England.

Katikati Open Air Art's Anne Henry says John's paintings are not just pictures to look at, ''They are a visual experience that you will want to talk about, you will wonder why you are looking at a painting that gives the impression of moving while you are doing what's become known as 'the Wilson sway'.'

''Come and see the exhibition and you will be subconsciously doing it yourself.''

With this exhibition John has incorporated his three-dimensional work with surreal and contemporary art using a mixture of children's art with adult reality. His exhibition also includes some atmospheric landscape work.

John says his new selection of unique paintings is his most ambitious yet and showcases a magician's eye for mind-boggling apparitions.

John and his wife Linda have lived in Omokoroa since 2019 as one of their daughters lives there. They appreciate the warmer climate and especially our winter temperatures.

John will be available at the gallery to speak about his work from 11.30am-12.30pm on April 27, April 29, May 2, May 4 and May 6.



The details

What: Things Are Not Always as They Seem exhibition

Where: Carlton Gallery, Art Junction

When: April 26-May 8