Flag football will be one of the activities at the Summer in the Park series.

Community organisations have got in behind an initiative providing activities and kai in Te Puke during the summer holidays.

Summer in the Park, launched at the start of the year, is back with two days of fun a week from January 10 in Jubilee Park.

Activity will be the focus, with the first Summer in the Park event featuring Youth Encounter and the Live for More Charitable Trust both providing activities.

Te Puke’s multi-organisation body Colab is facilitating the series of events.

Beks West, operations support, says the idea is to promote connecting in the community.

Other organisations that are to be involved include Poutiri Wellness Centre, Graeme Dingle Foundation and Ngā Kākano Foundation, the Sikh community, The Daily Charitable Trust, and Te Puke Baptist Church.

“[Kids] will be learning new skills. We’ll have some sports clubs there who will be teaching them new activities. We’ve got lots of organisations involved that work with youth which is amazing.”

After the first week of activities, which will be on Wednesday and Friday, Summer in the Park will continue each Tuesday and Thursday until January 25.

On January 12 there will be a repeat of the have-a-go American football/flag football session that was popular last summer, as well as games organised by Northern Districts Cricket, Parafed and Sport Bay of Plenty.

Food will be provided on each day by various organisations, and the sessions run from 10am to1pm.

Visit the Colab Facebook page for the most up-to-date details ― https://www.facebook.com/colabcommunitynz/