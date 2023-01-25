Make sure dogs are not left in the car on summer days.

Despite a tropical cyclone and generally unsettled weather patterns ushering in 2023 for much of the country, Southern Cross Pet Insurance cautions that heat and humidity remain something to be aware of when it comes to the safety of our pets over the summer months.

Southern Cross this week launched its summer safety campaign in a bid to raise awareness of the dangers that summer can pose for our furry family members.

Focusing on the soaring summer temperatures, the campaign encourages people to walk their dogs at cooler times of the day in order to avoid the hot footpaths on their paws.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance national sales manager and registered vet nurse Kerri Murray says people need to be extra mindful when walking dogs over the summer season.

“On a warm, sunny day ground temperatures can easily reach double that of the air temperature,” she explains. “Walking your dog in the heat of the day on tarseal or sand can easily burn their paws. If it’s too hot for the back of your hand, it’s too hot for your pet.”

In a New Zealand first, special billboards around the country will use an algorithm to calculate the approximate pavement temperature based on the air temperature of the day. The billboards will display whether it’s “cool to go walkies” (when the temperature is below 25C), or “too hot to trot” (when it’s above 25C).

Murray says Southern Cross hopes the innovative, creative approach sparks pet owners’ attention and makes them think twice before walking dogs in the heat of a sunny day.

“Early morning and the evening are typically cooler during summer, so it’s best to take dogs for a walk at those times. It helps to stick to grassy or shaded areas where possible, too.”

“Leave the longer walks for autumn and winter and keep exercise time to short bursts in summer,” she adds.

Walking dogs in the heat of the day is just one of the “watchouts” the Southern Cross Live Your Pet Life This Summer campaign aims to draw attention to.

Southern Cross also wants owners to keep an eye out for the signs of heatstroke and dehydration in their pets. Pets being left in the car is a common cause of heatstroke, and Murray says pets should never be left in the car in the warmer months.

“People are often surprised at how quickly the temperature inside a parked car can become dangerous for pets – sometimes just in the time it takes to buy a coffee,” she says.

“A common myth is that parking your car in the shade and leaving the windows open is okay, however, this doesn’t actually make much difference to temperatures for pets.”

On a 21C-day, the inside temperature of a car can reach 32C after 10 minutes and 40C after 30 minutes.

Dogs regulate their body temperature through sweating and panting, so flat-faced breeds (like bulldogs, pugs, and chow chows) can be at higher risk of heatstroke because they tend to find breathing more difficult than other dogs.

What to do if you suspect heatstroke

“If you think your pet has heatstroke, you should contact your vet as soon as possible,” Murray says.

“Put your pet in a cool, ventilated area and use a fan to blow cool air on them. Spraying or sponging tepid water on them can also help – but you also need to make sure you don’t cool your pet down too quickly.

“Your veterinarian will be able to talk you through what to do before you get to the clinic for medical help.”

