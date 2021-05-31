Pāpāmoa Police Station will be led by a television star for the next 12 months.

However, rather than have people fuss over his celebrity status, Detective Sergeant Rob Lemoto wants to crack on with the job.

And that's what he's done in his first few weeks at the helm.

Detective Sergeant Linda Tamehana is the Officer in Charge (OC) at Pāpāmoa but is on a 12-month secondment from the role.

That's where 'Police Ten 7' host Lemoto steps in.

"Linda's an outstanding police officer and has a lot of background in a lot of good areas and there was an opportunity for her to take a bit of a break," he said.

"Because she's not leaving we had vacancies ... I applied for that and when she's finished doing what she's doing, she'll come back."

Detective Sergeant Rob Lemoto. Photo / George Novak

Lemoto has been the face of 'Police Ten 7' since 2014 when the original host, former Rotorua police officer Graham Bell, moved on from the television programme.

He will continue to host the show but will juggle filming while also running the Pāpāmoa Police Station.

"Being an OC is looking after the station itself and making sure everything that's meant to be happening is happening. The buck stops with me.

"I'm happy to take that leadership role for the things that happen here."

It's not his first stint as the officer in charge there though, in 2003 he was the acting Sergeant at the helm of Pāpāmoa Police Station for a short time.

Lemoto moved to the area from Counties Manukau, Auckland, in 2001 and - although it's been close to 20 years - he still supports Counties rugby.

"I cop a bit of grief from the local boys but it is what it is."

Pāpāmoa has grown exponentially since then.

"We've had a huge growth in families moving here and with any population growth comes an increase in crime statistics," Lemoto said.

"We have so many new homes, new families, opportunities for offenders have increased and with that, we've seen an increase in crime.

"Instead of three or four cars parked out on a road, you can walk down most streets and see [heaps of] cars parked on the road."

Rob Lemoto filming Police Ten 7 with Detective Helen Beck in Welcome Bay in 2015. Photo / Andrew Warner

In February, Pāpāmoa East was identified as one of Tauranga's three most targeted suburbs by opportunists after a spate of car break-ins.

Personal effects were being targeted but the biggest prize for thieves appeared to be Paywave cards.

It was this type of crime Lemoto and the tactical crime team had in their crosshairs and before long were able to identify those responsible.

"We've put some resources into that area and we've put a bit of a lid on it. Hopefully, that team continues to do the work they're doing and we can get ahead," Lemoto said.

"We certainly saw a spike and I think in the reaction, we've managed to try and get that under control. It's working with the right people and getting the right results."

Western Bay of Plenty Neighbourhood Support manager Bruce Banks was ecstatic to have Lemoto leading the charge at Pāpāmoa.

He said Lemoto was "the new sheriff in town" and it was great to have a local in charge at the station.

Western Bay of Plenty Neighbourhood Support manager Bruce Banks. Photo / George Novak

The joh is somewhat different from what he was doing beforehand as part of the Child Protection Team.

Their role is to investigate criminal behaviour and the bulk of their work was with children who had been assaulted.

The type of offence varies from the low level to the very high level, such as sexual violations and murders, Lemoto said.

"Going into the role I was dreading it but I really enjoy it. It can be very trying at times but it's also very rewarding to get results for our victims," he said.

"We thrive in making a difference in the lives of children who are not given the opportunities that I was given growing up."

A view of Tauranga and Mount Maunganui city from Pāpāmoa. Photo / George Novak

Lemoto encouraged anyone who was thinking about a career with the police to give it a go.

"I've always been a proud member of New Zealand Police and I am proud of what we do and how we achieve it," he said.

"I didn't know what it was when I joined. I had a very simplistic view of what policing was from what I'd seen in movies and on the street. I didn't know what was behind all of that.

"Anyone who wants to join, I've found it to be a very rewarding career in terms of at the end of the day you feel you've achieved something. If you haven't, you've got another day to make amends for that.

"All I can say to anyone thinking about it is to get up and get into it."