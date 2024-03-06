Pancakes will fill students' tummies once a week. Photo / Babiche Martens

You’ve heard of taco Tuesday ... here comes pancake Thursday.

Katikati College students will have full tummies and somewhere to go on Thursday mornings, when school starts later.

The combined churches of Katikati identified that despite the later start of 9am, the school bus still arrives at the same time.

The project proposal states because of this, “students tend to hang out in and around town while waiting for school to start”.

“This project would offer students the opportunity to grab a feed/hot drink, hang out in a safe environment and enjoy some games closer to the school vicinity while waiting for school to start.”

The pancake project is student focused.

The pancake programme will run for five weeks and be reviewed. Youth leaders from Katikati churches and possibly from the community may run the programme.

The budget will be $150-$200 to run the programme weekly, and about $1000 start-up cost to buy cooking equipment, games, disposable utensils and ingredients. Funding will be sought from various funding agencies, churches and business houses.

If you’d like to help, contact katipastor@xtra.co.nz





The Details

What: Student Pancake Thursday

Where: St Peter’s Anglican Church, Katikati

When: Starts March 14, Thursdays, from 8am-8.50am



