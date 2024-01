Bay of Plenty mother Mereana Hona underwent three open heart surgeries in 12 months after being diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease.

Bay of Plenty mother Mereana Hona underwent three open heart surgeries in 12 months after being diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease.

Bay of Plenty mother Mereana Hona underwent three open heart surgeries in 12 months after being diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease - a condition that develops from untreated strep throat. Growing up in a rural area near Whakatāne, Hona says she caught strep throat when she was younger and didn’t see a doctor. Decades later, she needed “emergency” surgery. Now, Hona is encouraging parents of children with strep throat to see a doctor and for others to get “regular” heart checks. Megan Wilson reports.

When Mereana Hona was told she had rheumatic heart disease, one of her first thoughts was: “Isn’t that the old person’s disease?”

The 51-year-old, who lives in Manawahe near Matatā, said she saw her doctor in 2020 after experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue and “wheezing”.

The doctor told her she needed “emergency” surgery.

“I didn’t think it was real,” the mother-of-ten said.