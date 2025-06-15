A gun, ammunition and drugs were found in a stolen van in Whitianga, police allege.
The van was taken from a Manaia property sometime between April 20 and 21, but a break in the case came on Friday when officers found it outside a White St address in Whitianga, EasternWaikato Police area commander Inspector Mike Henwood said today.
“The vehicle was subsequently searched and police located a firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine and a significant amount of cash.
“It’s a great result, it’s a win for the victim who’s going to be reunited with their vehicle and it’s a win for the community,” Henwood said.
“Any time you get firearms and drugs off the street, the community wins.
He said drugs – especially methamphetamine – were a “significant driver of crime and harm” and police worked hard to hold suppliers accountable and remove drugs from circulation.
A 34-year-old man is due to appear in the Thames District Court later this week on charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.
