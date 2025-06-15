How will world conflict impact NZ and community outrage over secret radioactive waste facility near Palmerston North

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A gun, ammunition and drugs were found in a stolen van in Whitianga, police allege.

The van was taken from a Manaia property sometime between April 20 and 21, but a break in the case came on Friday when officers found it outside a White St address in Whitianga, Eastern Waikato Police area commander Inspector Mike Henwood said today.

Police have found a firearm, ammunition and drugs in an stolen van in Whitianga.

“The vehicle was subsequently searched and police located a firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine and a significant amount of cash.

“It’s a great result, it’s a win for the victim who’s going to be reunited with their vehicle and it’s a win for the community,” Henwood said.