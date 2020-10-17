Stephanie Worsop: How pregnancy taught me to love my body

The next time you look in the mirror and start picking at your flaws, think of everything your body has done for you. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I shouldn't have to tell you that pregnancy and motherhood does a real number on your body.

Surely most people wouldn't be surprised that after nine months of being contorted and stretched, your body doesn't just bounce back to its former self immediately after birth.

However, I was surprised and for that, I blame the fitness and women's magazines I used to devoutly consume.

They would have you believe that the only thing getting in the way of regaining a totally flat, toned pre-baby tum is you.

The subtext of pages upon pages of celebrities photographed in skimpy bikinis weeks after giving birth would scream, "she can do it, why can't you?"

And of course, none of the cover photos of fitness gurus had captions saying, "we've

Photoshopped all her distasteful stretch marks away so you don't have to see them".

All this doing nothing but leaving ordinary women to feel as though they're the unusual ones for having to come to grips with a newborn baby and a body they don't recognise.

I am sure there are some goddesses who are blessed with amazing genetics and fit back into their pre-baby denim in a matter of weeks.

And that's great, all the power to you, sister.

But for most of us regular folk, after having a baby we're likely to end up with a tummy that's a bit more jiggly and stripey than before.

It can be a hard thing to come to terms with, especially when society tells women, subconsciously or not, that our worth is nothing more than the sum of our parts.

But I'm here to remind you that women are warriors and our bodies, in every shape in size, are something to revere.

I didn't always feel this way. For a long time before falling pregnant, I deeply struggled with body image.

In recent years I have made a concerted effort to embrace the self-love movement and was making good progress.

This was helped by a move towards more body positivity in mainstream media and more diversity on platforms like Instagram.

There are still those who push the "ideal body" narrative and fad diets propaganda but there are more options now so you don't have to be subjected to it if you don't want to.

It's okay if your body doesn't return to its pre-baby form, it doesn't have to. Photo / Getty Images

However, when I fell pregnant and my body didn't bounce back the way I thought it would, I was still worried about how it would affect my mental health.

But here's the next surprise, it didn't bother me. In fact, the opposite happened, I was empowered.

When once I scrutinised every inch of my body, looking for unwanted fat to target, after having my son I now see a powerful vessel that housed, fed and grew my baby.

I see a body that's strong and enduring. I see a temple to be worshipped.

Sure, there are wobbly bits and stripey bits and saggy bits but I feel more comfortable in my own skin than I ever have before and I owe that all to becoming a mother.

I hate the thought of other women being as unkind to themselves as I once was and I know better than most that it's not as easy as saying "just love yourself".

But the next time you look in the mirror and start picking at your flaws, think of everything your body has done for you and try see yourself for who you truly are - an absolute queen.