The road is closed until further notice. Photo / NZME

The road is closed until further notice. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are on-site and residents in the area are asked to stay inside after a gas main was struck on the main road in Tauranga City.

The Tauranga City Council has advised that Cameron Rd is closed between Fifteenth Ave and Thirteenth Ave in both directions as a gas main has been struck.

It has advised residents to stay inside while contractors are working to resolve and restore the gas as soon as possible

North-bound traffic is being diverted down Fifteenth Ave and south-bound traffic down Thirteenth Ave.

Drivers are warned to expect delays, use alternate routes or delay travel.