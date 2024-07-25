The works are expected to begin on Monday, August 5, and take about six weeks to complete.

Underslip repairs on State Highway 36 between Tauranga and Rotorua will require the highway to be fully closed during the day for two weeks between Mangorewa Gorge and Hamurana.

After heavy rain in 2023, an underslip developed about 500m south of the Mangorewa track carpark, NZ Transport Agency said in a statement today.

Geotechnical investigations are complete and repairs are due to start on two worksites on August 5.

The agency said work would take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting, and road users should plan ahead.

The first two weeks of work require daytime closures Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm between Pyes Pā roundabout and Hamurana.