A truck undertakes a vehicle after being overtaken on State Highway 29 in the Bay of Plenty. Video / Supplied

A ute driver says his attempt to overtake a truck and trailer on a State Highway 29 passing lane could have, in his view, ended in tragedy, when the truck in turn undertook him.

Neil R, who did not want his last name published, said he had been driving that road for 17 years “and have never seen anything like it”.

The incident occurred about 5.40pm on March 7 along the Lower Kaimai stretch of the highway.

Neil said he had safely overtaken the truck in his ute using the passing lane. But then he saw the truck allegedly speeding up behind him in his side mirrors. The truck passed Neil’s ute on the left as the passing lane ended.

“I’m like ‘crap, he is going to carry on underneath me’.