The crash was reported to police about 2pm.

State Highway 29 has reopened after a two-car crash north of Tauranga this afternoon, police say.

Earlier this afternoon, a spokesman said the highway was partially blocked and traffic was moving “slowly” through the area.

He said no injuries had been reported.

The crash between Redwood Lane and Gargan Rd was reported to police at 2.02pm.

The spokesman said earlier both northbound and southbound lanes were blocked but “there is a gap in between for cars to get through”.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said Fenz assisted police at the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it responded with one ambulance but it was not required as there were no injuries.



