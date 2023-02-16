Clearing the way on SH25 between Materangi Rd and Kūaotunu. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 25 is now open around the entire perimeter of the Coromandel Peninsula thanks to the huge efforts of local contractors today, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“For the first time since Cyclone Gabrielle cut off access on Monday, people living in settlements such as Coromandel and Whangapoua can travel for essential purposes,” said Cara Lauder, Waka Kotahi’s system manager for the Waikato.

Last night the road reopened from Thames to Matarangi around the east coast, but slips remained between Ruamahunga Bay and Tapu on the Thames-Coast Highway and between Te Rerenga and Kūaotunu.

“Our focus today was on clearing the remaining slips, but it was a huge job. We are thrilled that the team has done it and we’ve been able to restore access to communities that have been isolated for days. We appreciate how hard this must’ve been for everyone.

“We thank the people of Coromandel and visitors for their patience at a time of extreme stress and fatigue,” Lauder said.

“Driving remains hazardous. Please take it slowly. Many areas are reduced to one lane. There is still slip material, rocks, trees, mud and debris on the road.”

Contractors continued work to clean up the roads today, but the effort is ongoing and caution is advised.



