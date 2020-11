Police are urging motorists to avoid SH24/Tauranga Rd at Te Poi after a three-vehicle crash. Photo / File

State Highway 24/ Tauranga Rd is closed at Te Poi near Matamata after a crash involving two trucks and a van this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened about 3.15pm and there were no reports of anyone being injured.

However, the road is likely to be closed for another couple of hours while the crash scene is cleared and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

State Highway 29 was being used as a diversion for motorists in the meantime.