State highway 2 at Te Puna cleared after large truck breaks down

State Highway 2 (SH2) in the Te Puna and Whakamarama area. Photo / File

A large truck that broke down on State Highway 2 briefly caused delays today.

In a statement this morning, Tauranga City Council warned the truck was blocking the State Highway 2 southbound lane between Te Puna and Te Puna Station Rd.

It was advising southbound traffic to take Te Puna Rd to Te Puna Station Rd and then SH2 and expect significant delays. Northbound traffic was not affected.

A police spokesman said police were called just before 8am, however the driver managed to move the truck off the road by 8.25.

"For a short time, all southbound traffic was at a stand still."