State Highway 2 (SH2) in the Te Puna and Whakamarama area. Photo / File

Delays are expected after a large truck has broken down and completely blocked a lane in Te Puna.

Tauranga City Council said the truck was blocking the State Highway 2 southbound lane between Te Puna and Te Puna Station Rd.

Southbound traffic should take Te Puna Rd to Te Puna Station Rd and then SH2 and expect significant delays.

Northbound traffic is not affected.