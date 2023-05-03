Emily Warnock as The Armorer, her cosplay character of choice at the Armageddon Expos.

It’s a special time of year for Star Wars mega-fans.

Not only is it New Zealand’s Armageddon Expo season but today is the (unofficial) international Star Wars ultimate fan day where they celebrate their collective passion for the franchise — May 4.

It’s origins rose from the phrase ‘’may the force be with you” uttered by Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Katikati’s biggest Star Wars superfan is Emily Warnock. Her house is a shrine to all things Star Wars.

Emily has been in the thick of the Armageddon Expo season attending Wellington, Christchurch and Tauranga. Palmerston North and Auckland are still to come.

She’s a cosplay fan — born from a love of Star Wars. This year she is portraying The Armorer from the television series The Mandalorian.

The Armorer is the leader of a tribe of Mandalorian warriors who fights ‘’literally just with hammer and tongs’'. Emily likes the blacksmith character as she’s a strong female character (played by actress Emily Swallow).

‘’There’s no sexuality to her. She’s a character that is not based on how she looks ... she’s not described as a woman or hot, they just know her as a bad-ass.’’

Emily makes all her cosplay outfits and for her children as well.

Emily's cosplay room where she makes all her creations.

Emily says it’s a particularly special May 4 for mega-fans like her as they are also celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi (1983). She’s marked the occasion by purchasing an anniversary jumper.

The Warnock home is chocka with Star Wars paraphernalia organised into three dedicated rooms.

The Star Wars room is a collector’s dream and the main feature of the house. It contains multiple collections in cabinets of Lego, figurines, Pop Vinyl, Matchbox, cups, badges, toys, candles, Polly Pockets, candy holders, popcorn holders to mention a few. Kinder Surprise did a Star Wars line and she has all the toys. She has about 40 games and about 100 DVDs and VHS tapes. There’s a smaller room stacked with board games and puzzles.

Emily will be working today at EB Games New Zealand at The Crossing today in full The Armorer cosplay and at night, is celebrating with wookiee cookies and Death Star mini pizzas with her children.