St George’s Community Choir to perform Street Requiem in Thames

St George’s Community Choir will perform Street Requiem.

St George’s Community Choir is excited to be presenting Street Requiem.

Street Requiem is a contemporary work that gives a platform to the homeless, the displaced and those struggling with street violence, war, and a loss of safety on streets worldwide. With this work, the Australian composers aimed to bring a sense of peace, remembrance and hope to such communities.

The English, African and Persian lyrics are set to a range of musical styles, to create an inclusive work to which people from various backgrounds can relate. The work is essentially optimistic and uplifting. The complete work was premiered in Melbourne in 2014 and in NZ it premiered in Auckland in 2017 sung by a combination of eight Auckland choirs.

Street Requiem was originally intended to be sung by community choirs and so St George’s Community Choir is fortunate that Sandie Davis-Roberts introduced us to this work and agreed to be the Musical Director and Conductor.

Sandie sang in the Auckland concert and said, “It was like nothing I’d ever sung before and one I will remember with a sense of pride. I guarantee that you will be moved by the music and the lyrics…”

St George’s choir, of more than 40 singers, will be joined by 10 choristers, from Auckland. The performances will be accompanied by Jono Dunlop on piano, Elsa Klein playing the harp and Arnav Ram on percussion.

The Auckland performance raised funds for The City Mission, Rainbow Youth, and Lifewise. The Thames performances will be raising money for the Thames Foodbank. Audience members will be asked to contribute a koha and/or a food item for the Foodbank.

Performances: Saturday, July 15

Times: 2.30pm and 6.30pm

St George’s Church Mackay St Thames

Tickets: $20 from Carson’s Bookshop or at the door.

