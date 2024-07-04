“I’m just happy to be back on court after a big injury break,” King said.

“I will be gunning for that record but I think Susan has a few more British Open titles than me so I’ll let her hold on to that one.”

King said the New Zealand Championships was always one of the highlights of her year.

“I love the New Zealand Championships. It’s such a fun event and I always love seeing all the community and the great competition as well.”

The event is free entry and Squash New Zealand chief executive Martin Dowson encouraged the community to head along.

“This is a chance to see New Zealand’s best squash athletes battle it out for the national title.

“We’re expecting fantastic competition, and we have a great programme running around the squash so it will be a really fun event for the whole family.”

In the men’s division, world No 2 Paul Coll will not be competing as he prepares for his upcoming wedding in Europe, meaning there will be a new national men’s champion.

Lwamba Chileshe is the top seed but knows he’ll face a tough challenge from brother Temwa, as well as rising star Elijah Thomas.

Seven of the athletes named in the New Zealand team for this month’s World Junior Championships in Texas will also be competing. One of the team is 18-year-old Ella Lash who is refusing to let recent medical troubles stop her from playing squash.

The number three seed suffered a seizure on court during the final of the Oceania Junior Championships in Melbourne earlier this year. She’s since received medical treatment and is back on court and chasing a spot in the final.

“I think my love for squash trumps any adversity I’ve been going through,” Lash said.

“It was a bit scary in the moment where the seizure happened but I’ve had people to help me through and it would take way more than that to stop me playing squash.”

Athletes and officials will be welcomed with a Mihi Whakatau at 11am on Friday and the competition starts at midday.

The full draw and schedule are available here.















