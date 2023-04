The incident was reported to the police just after 3pm.

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-car crash near the intersection of State Highway 5 and State Highway 28 (Whites Rd) in South Waikato.

Initial information from the scene indicates three people possibly have serious injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services personnel.

More to come.