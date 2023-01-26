Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Your son wants to play with dolls? Let him

Bay of Plenty Times
The gender of a child should not determine which toys they should play with, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Getty Images

The gender of a child should not determine which toys they should play with, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Good grief, it’s nearly February.

Wasn’t it Christmas just last week? I swear the house still smells of smoked ham and candy canes.

Or maybe it just seems that way because I’m still trying

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times