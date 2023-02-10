Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Why is tipping rearing its ugly head in our society?

Bay of Plenty Times
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds Founder and CIO Mike Taylor talk about the outbreak of optimism at the start of 2023. Video / NZ Herald

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds Founder and CIO Mike Taylor talk about the outbreak of optimism at the start of 2023. Video / NZ Herald

Come for a ride with me in my fancy new time machine.

Sit right there and buckle up your seat belt as we go back in time a few years.

It’s 2008. Tiki Taane’s Always is on every radio station. All the young women (myself included) have thick side-swept fringes and chunky waist belts. John Key and Helen Clark are preparing for the general election.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times