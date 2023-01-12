Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: ‘Uniqueness’ is the name of the game

Bay of Plenty Times
Some parents seek to differentiate their child by giving them a common name but spelling it in a different way, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Getty Images

Some parents seek to differentiate their child by giving them a common name but spelling it in a different way, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

We are all unique.

All of us.

The funny thing is, in today’s modern parlance, the word “unique” has lost a bit of its meaning.

Unique, by its dictionary definition, means “the only

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times