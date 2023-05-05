Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Tauranga Domain debate - I’m embracing my small-town mentality

Bay of Plenty Times
A protest in March attracted up to 400 people that were also against the proposed stadium. Photo / Maryana Garcia

A protest in March attracted up to 400 people that were also against the proposed stadium. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Opinion

You can take the girl out of the small town, but you can’t take the small town out of the girl.

From birth until reaching those two digits known rather optimistically as “adulthood”, I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times