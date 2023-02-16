Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Social media - we can’t live with it; we can’t live without it

Bay of Plenty Times
One little photo, a short clip, a few words – none of those can possibly show the full extent of someone’s life, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Getty Images

One little photo, a short clip, a few words – none of those can possibly show the full extent of someone’s life, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

I hate social media.

Once upon a time in the not-too-distant past, it was a realm occupied solely by phone-obsessed Millennials like myself. But now social media has permeated every part of society, wriggling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times