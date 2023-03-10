Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Drag performance for children just cute, wholesome fun

Bay of Plenty Times
The magic of dress-up is one of the many reasons why drag performances are so popular, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / 123rf

The magic of dress-up is one of the many reasons why drag performances are so popular, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

A storytime session with two drag queens at Tauranga Library this week attracted debate on social media and complaints to the council. It came after protests at a similar event in Auckland. Parent Sonya

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times