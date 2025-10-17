A police cordon near the Tauranga Police Station on Thursday morning. Photo / Bijou Johnson

Son of prominent Tauranga man charged with shooting at people, fleeing police

The son of a prominent Tauranga man has been charged with allegedly shooting at people and fleeing police yesterday.

The 36-year-old was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Tauranga District Court this afternoon.

The accused did not seek bail and was remanded in custody.

He was scheduled to reappear in the same court on October 24, but may come back sooner for a bail application.